By Ayya Lmahamad

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has expressed its readiness to support the people and government of Kazakhstan.

The remark was made in the Organization's statement on the events taking place in Kazakhstan.

"In light of the recent events in Kazakhstan, Member States of the Organization of Turkic States emphasize the importance they attach to peace and stability in Kazakhstan and express their strong solidarity with the Member State Kazakhstan," the statement said.

The member states voiced their trust in the wisdom and desire of the brotherly Kazakh people to return to normalcy. They also stated their confidence in the capacity of the Kazakh authorities to peacefully defuse tensions and reestablish calm and order.

"Member States of the Organization of Turkic States convey their condolences for those who lost their lives during the incidents and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement reads.

Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone conversations with his counterparts from Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The presidents stressed that stability and security are important for the region. They expressed their confidence that fraternal Kazakhstan will overcome this problem through dialogue.

Amid the fuel prices increase, big demonstrations erupted on January 2 in certain parts of Kazakhstan. It should be noted that public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. More than 200 people were detained during the protests.

Kazakhstan's authorities declared a state of emergency, following the illegal demonstrations. On January 5, the Kazakh president accepted the government's resignation. The curfew is imposed in Almaty and Mangistau region, as well as entry into and exit from these territories is prohibited.

The CSTO Collective Security Council has decided to send the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan.

In addition, under the president's order, Kazakhstan will introduce state regulation of the prices of liquefied gas, gasoline, and diesel for 180 days.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recently stated that constitutional order has largely been restored in all regions of the republic, and local authorities are in control of the situation.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) canceled flights to Kazakhstan’s Almaty city.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz