Azerbaijani presidential special representative Emin Huseynov has said that a new stadium with a capacity of over 15,000 spectators will be built in Aghdam.

"The new stadium will not be built on the same site - not in the palace complex of Panahali Khan, but in another corner of the city with a more extensive infrastructure," the president's special representative in the liberated territories (except for Shusha district), included in the Karabakh economic region, said.

He said that design work is currently underway here.

"In this sports quarter, it is planned to build not only a football stadium but also indoor and outdoor gyms for various sports competitions. It is planned to design a secondary school with a sports bias and a summer sports camp for children who come here from other regions of Azerbaijan," Huseynov said.

The country’s war-torn Aghdam region is seen as a glaring example displaying Armenia’s hatred and enmity towards Azerbaijan. Known as Hiroshima of the Caucasus, Aghdam shocks delegations from various countries with notorious scenes of destruction.

Aghdam was occupied by Armenian forces in the war in 1993. Azerbaijan regained control over the region under the November 10, 2020, trilateral ceasefire deal that ended the 44-day second Karabakh war.

Under the general plan, the territory of Aghdam city is 1,750 hectares and gardens will be created around the city on a 2,450-hectare-area. The smart social infrastructure will be established, 15 schools and kindergartens will be built in the city.

Initially, a big forest park stretching 125 hectares will be laid out in Aghdam. The Aghdam Canal, which is being restored, will pass through the city and water will drain into the lake that will be created here.

The creation of the Industrial Park is already underway under the general plan in Aghdam. It will be divided into social and technical zones and will have the food, light industry, services sectors, and big industrial enterprises. The bases for the sale of building materials and a park for vehicles will be created in the Industry Park.

It is planned to open the enterprises producing building materials, meat and dairy factories, establish a wine and feed production, produce and process fertilizers, organize the packing of agricultural products, produce canned fruits and vegetables.

Aghdam's strategic and geographical location will expand the possibilities to turn it into an industrial center of the Karabakh region.

