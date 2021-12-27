GUAM Secretary General Altai Efendiev has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of birthday.

"Your Excellency, on behalf of the International Secretariat of the ODED-GUAM and me personally, I would like to extend to you our most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of your birthday!" Efendiev said.

"This jubilee is marking a milestone in your personal life, which is inextricably connected with the new and successful history of independent Azerbaijan," GUAM Secretary General said. "It compresses and reflects many years of dedicated, assiduous, and laborious efforts in modern state-building and national development. And it also incorporates and celebrates the last decades of landmark developments and historical accomplishments that elevated the country's place, weight, and role in the modern world."

"Azerbaijan under your leadership reached new heights in economic and social development, international affairs," Efendiev added. "With a dynamic economy, strong and modern army, active, peaceful, and constructive foreign policy, the country has transformed into a key and influential actor in the region of ever-growing geostrategic significance assuming an essential part in the emerging energy and connectivity architecture between East and West."

GUAM Secretary General added that Azerbaijan is also widely acknowledged as an active and responsible player in the international arena, champion of peace, dialogue, and mutual understanding, a supporter of, and contributor to many global causes.

"The culmination among the achievements was the 2020 victory of the glorious armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan under your command in the Patriotic war for the liberation of its historic lands," Efendiev said. "This victor opened a new chapter in the nation's history, restored its dignity and self-confidence, even more consolidated around the national idea, paving the return to its historical greatness."

"These achievements are the result of the successful realization of the vision and the strategy, laid down by national leader Heydar Aliyev, which is continued by your selfless service to your motherland," GUAM Secretary General said.

"Excellency, availing myself of this remarkable occasion, allow me once again to congratulate you with your jubilee and your accomplishments and to wish you good health, strength and energy, and new great victories in your historical mission as the national leader and the Commander-in-chief in the name of progress and prosperity of your people and your country," Efendiev said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz