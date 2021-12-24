On December 24, President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Rumen Radev extended his congratulations to the head of state on his birth anniversary and wished him success in his presidential activities and the best of health.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Bulgarian President for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone talk, the sides hailed the development of bilateral relations and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation.

--

