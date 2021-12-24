By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani presidential special representative in liberated lands (except Shusha) Emin Huseynov has said that logistics centers will be created in Kalbajar region liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020.

Huseynov made the remarks at the scientific-practical conference titled "Karabakh: New panorama of South Caucasus opening to the world" on December 24.

"During the 44-day second Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani army liberated its territories which were under Armenian occupation for almost 30 years. This victory reflects regional security, new opportunities, development prospects for individual countries and the region as a whole,” he noted.

Huseynov added that in the previously occupied territories, unprecedented destruction and ethnic cleansing were committed, serious damage to the environment and natural resources was caused. According to him, the same can be said about the level of mining on these territories and the number of unexploded ordnance in them, which also has no analogs in world history.

"On November 24, 2020, an appropriate body was established to conduct and regulate work in Karabakh. It’s being carried out in 11 directions. The volume of work will depend on the number of people to be resettled here. The natural resources of Aghdam region are estimated at AZN 3.5 billion ($2.06 billion). There are large territories for the conduct of activities by farms and agricultural enterprises," Huseynov also said.

Moreover, he noted that the main driving force of development will be the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone.

"At the same time, work continues on the restoration of a number of facilities, including schools, medical institutions, and other social facilities. Industrial parks and industrial zones will be created in Aghdam," Huseynov said.

The creation of "smart villages" was also discussed at the event. Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov noted that the creation of the Araz Valley industrial park and the Agdam industrial park in the region will have a significant impact on the development of agriculture.

“With the liberation from the occupation of the land, we are faced with the task of using their agar potential. The work on creation in the liberated territories is carried out on the basis of the concepts of "smart village" and "smart city", the most relevant agricultural innovations are being introduced. Autumn and winter crops have been carried out on the territories cleared of mines,” Karimov said.

--

