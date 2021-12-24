By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed friendly ties and strategic partnership, Azertag has reported.

In an phone conversation with Aliyev on December 24, Vladimir Putin congratulated the head of state on his birthday anniversary and wished him success in his activities and the best of health.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Russian leader for his attention and congratulations.

"Hailing the successful development of Azerbaijan-Russia friendly relations based on strategic partnership in all areas, the heads of state expressed their confidence that bilateral ties would continue to strengthen," Azertag said.

During the phone conversation, the sides recalled with pleasure the Sochi meeting and discussed the issues related to prospects for bilateral cooperation.

On November 26, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a statement in Sochi after holding a trilateral meeting.

Baku officially stated that the document signed by the three leaders as a result of the meeting in Sochi fully reflects Azerbaijan’s position.

"The statement stresses the speedy implementation of projects aimed at revealing the economic potential of the region, including the opening of railways and highways," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

