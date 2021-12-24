By Sabina Mammadli

An intellectual competition titled “Let’s learn about safety on the roads” has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and the Education Ministry, with the support of the Regional Development Public Union.

The project was implemented within the state program “On Road Safety in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023".

The competition was attended by 55 teams of 7-8 graders studying in Baku's secondary schools. The project aims to protect the life and health of road users, promote safe and cultural behavior on the roads, educate students about traffic rules and familiarize them with vehicles.

It should be noted that the contestants earlier received training on certain topics. Additionally, the students had the opportunity to prepare for the competition with the help of the relevant publications of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation.

The questions covered the history of traffic rules and cars, road users, pedestrians and cyclists, driving licenses, traffic rules, and other topics. As the result of three rounds of the competition, the jury determined the winners of first, second, and third places out of 55 teams. Under the decision, the students of Baku secondary school No 211 took first place, the students of technical-humanitarian lyceum No 2 took second place, and the students of secondary school No 275 took third place.

