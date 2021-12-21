By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev created the army of the 21st century and laid the foundation for Victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2021], Director of the Institute for Political Studies Sergey Markov told Trend.

“The author of Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war is President Ilham Aliyev. President Ilham Aliyev became a real national hero of Azerbaijan after he was able to ensure the restoration of the country's territorial integrity. This issue has been resolved and closed. Azerbaijan itself has fulfilled the resolutions of the UN Security Council [which were adopted in 1993 and urged Armenia to withdraw its armed forces from Karabakh and seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan], which is a unique case,” Markov said.

“President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for this Victory, creating a strong economy, ensuring demographic development, which is an important factor in hostilities, creating an army of the 21st century, and here is the result -Victory! President Ilham Aliyev is a leader of a very modern type. This modernity allowed him to create a modern army. And this army of the XXI century literally destroyed the army of the XX century in Armenia,” he noted.

The expert also stressed that the generals of Azerbaijan directly ensured this Victory after the President, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev set political goals and provided resources for them.

“President Ilham Aliyev is a very progressive leader. We see this progressiveness in many ways. We see it in the majestic ongoing construction of the center of Baku. It is, in fact, a museum of modern architecture. We see this progressiveness in action with the holding of the Global Baku Humanitarian Forum, at which the most acute problems of our time are discussed, in the fact that Baku hosts contemporary art exhibitions, bright people, Nobel laureates attend various events here. Being at the crossroads of civilizations, Baku has become the center of modern culture,” the expert further said.

“We also see this progressiveness in the fact that opportunities have been created for diplomatic peacekeeping because namely in Baku the heads of the general staffs of Russia and the US hold consultations. This is also an achievement of President Ilham Aliyev as a great diplomat. This is a huge diplomatic talent,” he stressed.

“I was a teacher at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO)for a long time and I’m proud that President Ilham Aliyev graduated from this university, taught there and several times held meetings of MGIMO alumni from all over the world. He’s a very smart and modern leader of the 21st century,” added Markov.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz