By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani and Russian experts have discussed the development of bilateral future ties in a wide range of spheres, Trend reported on December 20.

The discussions took place as part of an international roundtable “Russia-Azerbaijan in a new system of regional security and economic cooperation. Results of the year and prospects”.

The roundtable was organized by the North-South Political Science Center together with the Baku Network analytical center in capital.

The participants exchanged views on Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation in different fields.

The experts also focused on Azerbaijani-Russian initiatives on the international arena, cooperation within the international organizations, as well as Azerbaijan’s and Russia’s role in establishing a new regional security system as key partners in the South Caucasus.

Furthermore, Russia's peacekeeping activity in the region, as well as cooperation in industry, the two countries’ willingness to establish Eurasia’s new transport map were discussed during the meeting.

The experts highlighted the importance of cooperation in the North-South International Transport Corridor project within the framework of the emerging new regional realities.

The deepening of economic integration, the establishment of cooperative industrial facilities, and foreign tourism were also on the agenda.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots Artem Turov, Azerbaijani Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief Emin Aliyev, Deputy Director of the Russian School of Economics, Professor of Azerbaijan State University of Economics Elshad Mammadov, head of the South Caucasus Political Scientists' Club Ilgar Valizade, Head of the Sector of the Center for Post-Soviet Studies of the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations Elena Kuzmina, Doctor of Economics, Professor, Head of the Master's program "Diplomacy" at St. Petersburg State University, member of the Valdai International Discussion Club Stanislav Tkachenko, Director General of CBC TV channel Vugar Khalilov, Researcher at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Karavaev attended the event as experts.

