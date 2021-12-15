By Trend

Azerbaijan is creating a socio-cultural infrastructure in Zangilan's Aghali village [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, it has already prepared relevant proposals on the planned implementation of social infrastructure projects in the village.

Construction work within the framework of the 'Smart Village' project continues in Aghali. At the first stage, it’s planned to build 200 private houses on its territory using innovative building materials.

