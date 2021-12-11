The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has decided on additional measures to remove some restrictions due to the COVID-19 related quarantine regime.

The activities of facilities providing bath services will resume in Azerbaijan from December 13, 2021. At the same time, catering facilities in Azerbaijan will work until 2 am on December 31.

Moreover, the procedure for holding New Year's events in catering facilities has been determined in Azerbaijan. According to the decision, New Year's events in catering facilities must be organized in accordance with the rules, requirements and methodological guidelines established for this.

From February 1, 2022, all employees of state departments and the service sector in Azerbaijan must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

