By Vugar Khalilov

Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has described the International Court of Justice (ICS) decision on Armenia as an important step in ensuring regional peace, the ombudsman’s office reported on December 8.

“I think the ICJ decision of December 7, 2021, on temporary measures to prevent the promotion of racial hatred by Armenia, as well as by the persons and organizations operating on the territory of Armenia and targeting Azerbaijanis, is important in terms of preventing violations of human rights and freedoms and ensuring peace in the region,” Aliyeva stressed.

She added that the court’s decision, which was made following the hearings that lasted from October 14 to 19, 2021, instructed Armenia to take urgent measures to prevent human rights violations against Azerbaijanis.

“We believe that effective measures will be taken within the framework of international law for the immediate implementation of the ICJ decision by Armenia,” Aliyeva underlined.

Earlier a suit was filed against Armenia at Azerbaijan’s request. Azerbaijan accused Armenia of violating the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, to which both states are signatories.

The submitted documents also referred to the reports prepared by the Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner and sent to relevant international organizations.

On December 7, the UN International Court of Justice rejected Armenia's main lawsuit on the immediate return of the so-called prisoners of war.

The court also rejected Armenia's lawsuit to close the Military Trophy Park in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Armenia's claim on the investigation of war crimes by Azerbaijan was not approved.

The court also ruled that the Armenian state should take urgent measures against groups and individuals making violent calls on ethnic grounds in Armenia.

