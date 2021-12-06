By Trend

Some 1,921 convicts were released in Azerbaijan as part of the act of amnesty, Elnur Musayev, head of the Department for Non-Criminal Prosecution of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing on the fulfillment of the decision on the announcement of an act of amnesty in connection with November 8 - Victory Day by the prosecution structures, Trend reports on Dec. 6.

Will be updated

---

