By Trend

The control over the allocation of subsidies will be strengthened in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Dec. 3, Trend reports.

Asadov also stressed that a big amount of funds is envisaged in the Azerbaijani state budget for 2022 to ensure food security.

---

