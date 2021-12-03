By Trend

The head of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev visited Lieutenant Colonel Emil Jafarov and Captain Ramin Adilov, who were injured during the crash of a military helicopter and are currently undergoing treatment at the SBS hospital, Trend reports with reference to the SBS.

According to the SBS, Elchin Guliyev talked with the servicemen, inquired about their well-being and wished a speedy recovery.

The head of the SBS was reported on the condition of the servicemen and the course of treatment. It was noted that everything necessary was being done to ensure their recovery and return to service as soon as possible.

On November 30, at about 10:40 (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in the Khizi district, as a result of which 14 people died and two were injured.

On the fact of the helicopter crash, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more persons) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz