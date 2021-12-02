By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan aims to ensure lasting peace in the South Caucasus region, presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said.

He made the remarks during the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 held in Baku on December 2.

“Our main goal is to ensure lasting peace. We want to create such an ecosystem that will allow having different formats of cooperation. Transport and trade routes can open in the South Caucasus," Hajiyev said.

He noted that the 44-day war and Azerbaijan’s victory opened up great opportunities in the South Caucasus.

Speaking about the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the presidential aide noted that it is stable.

"Our servicemen are serving on the sovereign territories of our country," he said.

The presidential aide also spoke about the mine threat issue raised by Azerbaijan before the international community.

He stressed that the mass mining of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia was aimed at delaying as long as possible the ongoing reconstruction and the return of former IDPs.

“We once again appeal to the international community, it is necessary to increase awareness on this issue. Azerbaijan needs support in de-mining. We ask citizens not to visit the liberated territories without permission,” he added.

Speaking about the deadly military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan, Hajiyev said that necessary efforts are being made to inform the public in a timely manner about the reasons for the crash.

"This is evidenced by our experience during the war, the activities of state communications on issues related to the activities of the armed forces. In some cases, there is a need for certain serious investigations, inspections,” he said.

He underlined that one of the main conditions is to provide reliable, complete information to the public after serious investigations are conducted.

“It should be borne in mind that a person’s life is concerned in such cases. Families should be properly involved. I would like to note that the Azerbaijani media have shown professionalism. The provision of inaccurate information by the media was prevented. But unfortunately, we did not see this on social networks. It is important that the society, the people working in the media, should be as sensitive to these issues as possible,” he added.

The presidential aide stressed the necessity to minimize references to the Armenian media, as enough false information is being spread.

He noted that the circulation of inaccurate information by the Armenian media is connected with the ongoing processes in Armenia.

“Such information is spread in Armenia for local people,” he said.

