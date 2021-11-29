By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and UNDP implement a joint program aimed at protecting the rights of women.

The UNDP acting deputy resident representative in Azerbaijan, Charu Bist, made the remarks at the 1st National Conference of GBV Responders in Baku on November 29.

“By implementing a joint program with Azerbaijan, we are trying to protect the rights of women. Centers for women have been created in nine regions of the country, with more than 3,000 people becoming members,” Bist said.

She noted that conditions had been created for more than 400 women to start their own businesses. The UN representative added that the training was also held to create various opportunities for providing employment.

Charu Bist emphasized that a number of activities have been carried out with partners from Azerbaijan. She stressed that by engaging women in professional training in Jalilabad, their participation increased by 26 percent.

“There are teams that work with great enthusiasm in this area. The fate of victims of violence often depends on the efforts and abilities of the people helping them,” Bist said.

The UN representative noted an increase in the cases of violence against women [“shadow pandemic”] in Europe and Asia.

Speaking at the same conference, ambassador Lee Litzenberger stated that the U.S. appreciates Azerbaijan’s work in combating violence against women.

The ambassador stressed that gender-based violence is a human rights violation.

“The U.S. considers the work that the Azerbaijani government is doing in this area to be commendable. We believe it will be possible to stop gender violence through training in Azerbaijan. The U.S. will also contribute to this effort," he said.

Litzenberger added that the program to combat violence against women, which began in 2015, will continue until 2024.

" Strengthening women's economic opportunities is envisioned. Trainings have formed the conditions for women to strengthen their self-confidence," he said.

