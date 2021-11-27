By Trend

The boundaries of the protected zone of the State Reserve of Azerbaijan’s Shusha city have been approved.

The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Article 2.2 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the cultural capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha city" envisages the determination of the boundaries of the protected zone in the territories adjacent to the administrative boundaries of Shusha city and connected with it in the field of natural landscape, history, culture or economy.

---