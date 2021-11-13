By Trend

There is no doubt that President Ilham Aliyev's plans to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories will be fulfilled, Director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies, expert Sergei Markov said during a press conference in the city of Shusha, Trend reports on Nov. 13

"Shusha will be one of the tourist pearls of Azerbaijan. We are glad that the city of Shusha has returned to its homeland - Azerbaijan," he said.

will be updated

--

