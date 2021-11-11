By Trend

The restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will be one of the main directions in budget expenditures for 2022, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2022, Trend reports on Nov. 11.

According to the information, the committees of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan on legal policy and state building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations and the Disciplinary Commission are holding a joint meeting.

The meeting discusses the documents included in the package of the state budget for 2022.

The minister added that the implementation of such honorable tasks as the restoration of the liberated territories, the return of compatriots to their native lands will be ensured.

"It is planned to allocate 2.2 billion manats ($1.3 billion) from the state budget of this year for these purposes," he said.

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan in 2022, according to official forecasts, will amount to about 26.82 billion manats ($15.781 billion), an increase of 5.4 percent compared to 2021. State budget expenditures are planned at the level of 29.89 billion manats ($15,822), which is 4.7 percent more than this year.

