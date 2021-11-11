By Trend

The state budget for 2022 is the largest in the 30-year history of Azerbaijan's independence, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament, Chairman of the Parliamentary Law Policy and State Building Committee Ali Huseynli said at a joint meeting of the Law Policy and State Building Committee, Defence, Security and Counter-Corruption Committee, Committee for Human Rights, Committee for International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Connexions of the Azerbaijani parliament and the Disciplinary Commission, Trend reports.

Huseynli said that Azerbaijan spent a lot of money during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh War and after it.

“Despite this, the volume of the state budget for 2022 is a clear example of Azerbaijan’s power,” Huseynli said.

The revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget next year, in accordance with the official forecasts, will reach about 26.8 billion manat ($15.8 billion), increase of 5.4 percent, compared to 2021.

At the same time, state budget expenditures are planned to reach 29.9 billion manat ($17.6 billion), which is by 4.7 percent more than this year.

