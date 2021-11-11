By Trend

The committees of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan on legal policy and state building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations and the Disciplinary Commission are holding a joint meeting, Trend reports on Nov. 11.

According to the information, the meeting discusses the documents included in the package of the state budget for 2022.

It is reported that Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva, Chairperson of the Accounts Chamber Vugar Gulmammadov and deputies are taking part in the discussions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz