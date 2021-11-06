By Trend

Georgia would have faced difficulties in gas supply without support from such partner as Azerbaijan, Eka Tkeshelashvili, former deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, said during the panel session on topic "Eastern Partnership: What Is Potential?" as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

According to Tkeshelashvili, Georgia must do its best to reduce dependence on gas supplies from Russia, she added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19" kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.

--

