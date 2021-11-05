By Vafa Ismayilova

Former Spanish Foreign Minister Ana Palacio has said that the world must realize the importance of the transition to alternative energy sources.

She made the remarks during the panel entitled ‘Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?’ held within the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”.

The former Spanish foreign minister said that the countries not only must use wind and solar energy to generate electricity, but also switch to hydrogen fuel.

"It is also necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but deeds are required, not words," Palacio added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

