By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva and Head of the European Council’s Directorate General of Programs Verena Taylor have considered expanding cooperation between the two institutions, the ombudsman’s office reported on November 2.

The rights commissioner briefed the guest about the reforms implemented in the human rights protection sphere, the ombudsperson’s mandate and competencies and the multifaceted activity carried out by the institution in this direction.

The two officials focused on gender equality, the protection of women’s rights, and combating domestic violence (DV), and the importance of awareness-raising activities in the said areas.

Aliyeva stressed the need for joint cooperation in providing material, moral and psychological assistance to families affected by domestic violence, studying and applying international experience in combating this case, and developing relevant teaching aids in this area.

It was noted that members of the ombudsman's office are also involved in regular training on these topics organized within the framework of the Partnership for Good Governance II (PGGII) program of the European Union and the Council of Europe.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of other issues of common interest. The meeting was also attended by the head of the European Council’s Baku office, Zoltan Hernyes.

