By Trend

Azerbaijan will consider the issue of declaring amnesty in connection with the Victory Day celebrated on November 8, Trend reports on.

According to the information, at the next plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament), the bill "on the declaration of amnesty in connection with November 8 - Victory Day in Azerbaijan" will be discussed.

The Victory Day in Azerbaijan is celebrated on November 8 to commemorate liberation of Shusha and other Azerbaijani cities and villages from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz