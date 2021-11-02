President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the work done at the Youth Park in the city of Shamakhi, Azertag reported.

The Youth Park was established by the Order of President Ilham Aliyev on the initiative of the Regional Development Public Union.

The head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Tahir Mammadov, informed the head of state and the First Lady about the projects being implemented in the district. He said that in accordance with the action plan to promote open government, a number of activities had been carried out in Shamakhi district, including several projects related to digitalization. The e-application portal stands out among them.

Tahir Mammadov: Such a portal has been created together with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. It has been available to citizens since September 2020, so that our people can communicate with government agencies more easily and apply directly and without any obstacles. Citizens apply directly to any government agency, and during the initial application, their personal e-account is created so that they can receive information about the status of their application. At the same time, one of the advantages of this portal is that local and central executive authorities can follow the appeal addressed to a relevant body at any time.

The project was declared the winner of an e-government nomination in the competition held by the World Telecommunication Union. The data collected under this project, which is an indicator of ecosystem development in Azerbaijan, is then analyzed.

Tahir Mammadov: Mr. President, I must say at this point that after the earthquake in Shamakhi, the repair, restoration and construction work here is carried out entirely at the expense of the state on your direct instructions. About 4,000 houses have been renovated in Shamakhi, and this project is still ongoing. Recently, in accordance with your instructions, funds have been allocated again and all those houses will be restored. The families will be taken care of. Therefore, on behalf of our people, we are expressing our deep gratitude to you.

Another project was implemented as a primary element of the geographic information system. Data about Shamakhi was collected and placed on a 3D map. It also includes information on agriculture, education and health in the district. This allows for more objective decisions in economic analysis.

Tahir Mammadov: Mr. President, one of the projects we are currently implementing is the introduction of a new payment model for public transport in Shamakhi. I must note that this is one of the first pilot projects to be implemented in public transport, which you donated to our district. Our people are very happy. They have very modern buses.

It was noted that due to the opportunities provided by modern technology, salary and pension cards and even mobile phones, mobile watches, smart watches and other devices can be paid for in transport.

It was noted that a lot had been done in Shamakhi in recent years. Forty-nine out of 70 schools in the district have been renovated.

Tahir Mammadov: This is graphic evidence of your attention and care for education, and all this work is aimed at improving the quality of education. As an indicator, we can say that Shamakhi has moved from 66th to 49th place among 76 educational entities in the country. Both students and teachers are very pleased with the conditions available. Projects are currently under way. I must note that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation helps us in this work at a very high level. Various initiatives and projects are being implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in most of the schools being built in our district. Therefore, dear First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, we are always grateful to you for your great attention and care for our district, both in this area and in all other areas.

It was noted that another priority in Shamakhi is the health sector. Currently, the World Health Organization together with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are implementing a major pilot project to improve primary health care.

Tahir Mammadov: At present, mobile clinics are in operation. There are medical centers built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the villages. In general, the main direction of the model is to create family health centers so that the population can go to central hospitals only when there is a special need. They can easily receive daily health care there.

It was also noted that landscaping work had been expanded in Shamakhi and work was continuing on the development of tourism.

Tahir Mammadov: The Cultural Center for the organization of cultural events in our district was reconstructed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. A fully renovated house of culture meeting modern standards was put in place. Of course, the safety of traffic in the tourist area is the most important issue. In this regard, circular overpasses and other facilities are currently under construction. The involvement of foreign experts of the Automobile Federation in this matter, of course, simplifies our work and increases efficiency.

The head of state was informed that the city's inner streets were also being reconstructed. This was received well by the population and facilitated movement. A lot has been done on lighting.

President Ilham Aliyev: The foreign company has already started installing energy-saving poles. I saw it along the way.

Tahir Mammadov: Yes, Mr. President, this project is your great gift directly to our district. The installation of such state-of-the-art lights creates good conditions for both vehicles and pedestrians in a place like Shamakhi, which is foggy for seven months of the year. It also has a very positive aura. The lights are beautiful.

President Ilham Aliyev: Again, this saves a lot of energy. It saves about 50 percent, in some cases 70 percent if we compare this to traditional poles.

Tahir Mammadov: Yes, we are already seeing that in reality.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with the parents of martyr Samir Kachayev.

Tahir Mammadov: Mr. President, the work you are seeing now was created by sculptor Samir Kachayev, who grew up in Shamakhi.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, I know.

Tahir Mammadov: It is called “gone with the wind”. Mehriban khanim, as a result of your attention and care, this work was placed in Shamakhi. It is a wonderful gift for both parents and for all of us. It is also a remarkable piece of work for tourists.

President Ilham Aliyev: It is good that there is this plaque here as well. Anyone who passes by will see and know who the author is.

Tahir Mammadov: Indeed.

Samir Kachayev's father: Thank you for your attention, thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you, thank you for raising such a child for the Motherland and for the state. He died heroically, rose to the peak of martyrdom. And he was a talented young man, a patriotic young man. Thank you for raising such a child, a child who sacrificed his life for the Motherland.

Samir Kachayev's father: Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: The consolation may be the fact that his blood was not left unavenged. He was killed during the April fighting. We took revenge for his and all our martyrs' blood. We have returned our lands, we have achieved a great victory, and the April battles have their role and share in this victory. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. This will be an eternal monument created in his memory.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Let's take a picture with this work in the background.

Pictures were taken.

Samir Kachayev's father: Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: He was 22 years old.

Samir Kachayev's father: Yes, he had just turned 22. It had been a month since he turned 22 years old. He was admitted to a Master's course. I told him to finish studying and then go. He said no – let me go and pay my debt to the Motherland. He said he would continue his studies afterwards.

Mehriban khanim, thank you very much. You have had a house built for us. Thank you very much. Thank you very much indeed, Mr. President.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Family member of Samir Kachayev’s: You are showing great respect for the memory of martyrs, you are paying great attention and looking after the families of martyrs and wounded veterans. Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: The memory of the martyrs is sacred to us.

Things are going well in Shamakhi now. Great construction work is underway. We strive for the comfort of people in all areas. Our martyrs have sacrificed their lives for this day, so that our people could live in peace, safety and security, return to their homeland. And they are already returning. In a few days, we will celebrate the first anniversary of the historic Victory. All our martyrs have a great share in this Victory. Each martyr has his share.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: And this work is also quite symbolic. It is as if the souls of the martyrs are rising.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, it is.

Family member of Samir Kachayev’s: This is one of his last works. Thank you for this meeting.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you. Thank you very much.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Thank you.

