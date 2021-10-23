By Trend

The TURKIC.World project developed by Trend News Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group, was discussed during panel discussions at the media forum of the Turkic Council in Istanbul, Trend reports.

Speaking at panel discussions, representative of Albayrak Media Group Samir Babaoglu noted that interstate relations established in the conditions of friendship and brotherhood between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan are truly experiencing the peak of their development today.

"With confidence it can be said that the Turkic unity, being the core of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, is entering a new stage. During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the support, both political and moral, from Turkey to Azerbaijan also showed itself in the field of media," Babaoglu stressed. "This stressed importance of the joint reaction of our countries to the influence and pressure, that is, the importance of developing the media relations. Through the media, Azerbaijan and Turkey brought the voice of justice to the whole world."

He also noted that in order to successfully continue the relations in the media that have strengthened as a result of the efforts of leaders of Azerbaijani and Turkey, Albayrak Media Group, together with Trend News Agency, guided by the idea of ​​unity, solidarity and cooperation in the Turkic world, have established the TURKIC.World media platform.

"We’re pleased to inform you that the TURKIC.World as the first digital platform in the Turkic world has met our expectations. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to the National Information Agency of Kyrgyzstan "Kabar" and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for joining this project," added Samir Babaoglu.

On May 24, 2021, the presentation of the first digital project 'Turkic World' took place in Baku. The presentation ceremony was attended by the heads of media structures, diplomats of the Turkic-speaking states, MPs and representatives of the public.

The unique software makes it possible to improve the project and connect other Turkic-speaking states, in addition to its participants, to the created digital platform. A mobile version of the digital platform has also been developed.

The goal of the project is to create a unified communication platform for the solidarity of the Turkic world based on common historical, religious, cultural values ​​and languages ​​of the peoples of Turkic-speaking countries and turn its content into a source of information.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz