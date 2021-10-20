By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service Chief Ali Naghiyev and ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) Vice President Gilles Carbonnier have discussed missing citizens and regional issues, the service reported on October 20.

At the meeting, Naghiyev expressed the hope that the ICRC would continue to play an active role in finding Azerbaijani citizens missing in the First and Second Karabakh Wars.

Talking about the post-war realities that emerged in the region, Naghiyev reminded that the ICRC representatives are allowed to visit the territories under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers through Azerbaijan, not Armenia.

Furthermore, the officials extensively discussed the return of Azerbaijani citizens and their families from the Middle East, especially Syria and Iraq.

The sides also touched on the current relations between the ICRC and Azerbaijan, as well as the humanitarian mission carried out by the organization.

Carbonnier expressed satisfaction with fruitful cooperation with the Azerbaijani government, noting that joint effective work would continue to address these issues.

The ICRC, a private humanitarian institution, was founded in 1863 in Geneva, Switzerland. Its 25-member committee has a unique authority under international humanitarian law to protect the life and dignity of the victims of international and internal armed conflicts.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is an international humanitarian movement with approximately 97 million volunteers, members, and staff worldwide, which was founded to protect human life and health, to ensure respect for all human beings, and to prevent and alleviate human suffering.

The National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies exist in nearly every country in the world. Currently, 192 National Societies are recognized by the ICRC and admitted as full members of the federation. Each entity works in its home country according to the principles of international humanitarian law and the statutes of the international movement.

