Azerbaijan holds command and staff drills in its liberated Lachin region, the Defence Ministry reported on October 19.

The drills are being conducted under the 2021 land forces training plan on the area, map and a model of the area with the use of communications means, the report added.

The exercises aim to examine the interaction of the land forces with other types of troops through modern management techniques.

The ministry said in another report that Azerbaijan’s special forces started tactical and special drills on October 14.

The drills involving the special forces units and subunits are conducted under the 2021 combat readiness plan approved by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, the ministry said.

Lachin, which was occupied by Armenia in the early 1990s, was liberated in last year's war.

The Russian-brokered trilateral peace deal signed by Baku, Yerevan and Moscow on November 10, 2020, ended the war and stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions.

On September 6, Azerbaijan and Turkey held joint drills in Lachin region under a military cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The joint drills aimed to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

On September 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said that the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint drills in Lachin region serve the regional peace and stability.

