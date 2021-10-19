By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence, Turkish President wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"I sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan, well-being of which is our well-being, joy is our joy, freedom is our freedom, fate is our fate, grief is our grief, Happy Independence Restoration Day on October 18," he wrote.

Turkish President added to publication a photo with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

