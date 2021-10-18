By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service has thwarted an attempt to violate the country's maritime state borders.

On October 16, at about 23:00 (GMT+4) the State Border Service detected and took control over three unidentified targets moving from the southern direction of the Caspian Sea and entering the waters of Azerbaijan with continued movement to the north.

To detain unknown watercraft that entered the Azerbaijani waters, border guard vessels were sent to the scene, which stopped the movement of the watercraft.

After the warning shot of the patrol vessel, the high-speed floating craft threw the cargo overboard, turned in the opposite direction, and left the waters of Azerbaijan.

During the inspection of the cargo extracted from the water, 23,780 packs of cigarettes worth AZN 100,000 ($58,840) were found. Operational and investigative measures are being taken in connection with this fact.

The State Border Service continues to provide reliable protection of state borders in the Caspian Sea, to strengthen control over compliance with the rules of the regime, and to combat smuggling.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz