By Trend

A serious road accident took place on the section of the airport-Mardakan road, called the Surakhani circle in Baku, Trend reports citing Baku Transport Agency.

A Mercedes truck, moving in the direction of Mardakan district, crashed into a passenger bus. The bus overturned as result of the collision.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred due to the fact that the truck driver fell asleep while driving.

According to the Baku City Ambulance and Emergency Aid Station, as of 08:00 (GMT +4), 20 people were rushed to hospitals as a result of an accident.

