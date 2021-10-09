By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has extended condolences to Georgia in connection with victims of residential building collapse in Batumi city, said the ministry's Twitter publication, Trend reports on Oct.7.

"The news on collapse of a seven-story building in Batumi city of Georgia very saddened us. We present our heartfelt condolences to the families of victims of the deadly incident and wish speedy recovery to all injured. Expressing solidarity with friendly Georgia," the publication noted.

The building collapsed as a result of a violation of safety rules during construction work. According to the latest data, six people died as a result of the collapse. October 11 was declared a day of mourning in Georgia.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz