By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed decrees on measures for the construction of a central hospital and a school building in Jabrayil region liberated from Armenia's occupation on October 4, 2020.

Under the decrees, on measures for the design and construction of the central hospital for 150 beds in Jabrayil city, AZN 500,000 ($294,247) will be initially allocated to the Health Ministry from the funds provided in Azerbaijan's 2021 state budget for the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

On measures for the design and construction of a full secondary school named after Academician Mehdi Mehdizadeh for 960 students in Jabrayil, the Education Ministry is initially allocated AZN 500,000 ($294,247) from the funds provided in Azerbaijan's 2021 state budget for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Today, Azerbaijan marks the first anniversary of the liberation of its Jabrayil region along with a number of other villages from the Armenian occupation.

On October 4, 2020, Aliyev announced the liberation of Jabrayil city along with Karhulu, Shukurbayli, Yukhari Maralyan, Charakan, Dashkasan, Horovlu, Mahmudlu, Jafarabad and Dejal villages of the region from the 30-year Armenian occupation.

