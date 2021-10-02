By Trend

The person who carried out espionage for Armenia has been arrested, Trend reports referring to the website of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the State Security Service continues to carry out comprehensive measures to timely identify and prevent threats to the interests of Azerbaijan's national security, intelligence, and subversive activities of foreign special services.

As a result of the operational-search measures, reasonable suspicions arose that a citizen of Azerbaijan, Zakiev Aydin Zaki oglu, born in 1970, carried out espionage to the detriment of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, state security, and defense capabilities of Azerbaijan, assisted the Armenian special services in carrying out hostile activities against Azerbaijan.

It was also established that he was tasked with attracting other persons to secret cooperation with the Armenian special services. Zakiev was arrested, and his criminal actions were suppressed.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that Zakiev, after agreeing to cooperate with the special services of Armenia, in accordance with the agreement and through intermediaries located in the territory of a third country, received assignments and carried out their instructions. In particular, he conveyed information on the recruitment of the personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, assisted the Armenian special services in the targeted dissemination of inaccurate information designed to incite an ethnic confrontation in Azerbaijan.

It is reported that Zakiev was prosecuted under Article 274 (high treason) of the Criminal Code and arrested by a court decision.

Currently, investigative and operational activities in criminal cases are ongoing.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz