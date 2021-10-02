By Trend

Nizami Ganjavi International Center has celebrated 9th anniversary since its establishment, Trend reports.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a cultural, non-profit, non-political organization dedicated to the memory of great Azerbaijani poet, Nizami Ganjavi and to the study and dissemination of his works with a mission to build a dialogue and understanding between cultures and peoples for building functional and inclusive societies.

Established in 2012, the Center is aiming to promote Learning, Tolerance, Dialogue and Understanding in a world that in many ways today is truly without barriers and with unprecedented access to knowledge and quick information, yet beset with never more problems in recent history rendering the four basic pillars of Nizami Ganjavi International Center imperative.

On June 21, 2021 Director General of the Azerbaijani Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov and Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in Baku.

---

