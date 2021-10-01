By Trend

Work on the creation of a forest park of the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood, an educational and training center and a nursery has begun in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the members of the group were informed about the work on the restoration of the forest fund in the liberated territories.

Within the framework of cooperation with the Ministry of Forestry and Agriculture of Turkey, work has begun on the creation of a forest park of the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood, a Training and Educational Center and a nursery in Jabrayil.

The representative of the Karabakh Revival Fund informed the members of the working group about the memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Fund. The document provides for cooperation in the field of elimination of damage to the environment in the liberated territories, and restoration work.

The purpose of the memorandum is to contribute to the return of the population to the region and its development, to carry out joint activities to restore the ecological balance and natural objects on the liberated lands.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz