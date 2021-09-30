Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On granting Presidential scholarships to students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the 2021/2022 academic year".

According to the document, 102 students who showed the highest results in the exams by categories of specialisation for admission of students in the 2021/2022 academic year and enrolled in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan are granted a Presidential scholarship.

The full list of students can be found following the link.

story will be updated

