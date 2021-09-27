By Trend

Today, September 27, is the Day of Remembrance and Commemoration in Azerbaijan. It was on this day that the 44-day war of liberation of Karabakh began a year ago.

On the eve of this date, the ceremony was held on the initiative of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association "AzIz" and the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

A well-known Israeli kamancha performer, musical director of the "Sevgi" ensemble, a native of Baku - Salman Rabayev, performed several musical compositions on the square in front of the mayor's office in the Israeli city of Kiryat-Yam. The performance was held with the support of the Deputy Mayor of the city - Adam Amilov.

During the Second Karabakh War 2907 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan became martyrs, 7 people are considered missing.

