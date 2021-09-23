By Trend

A delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour and a delegation headed by the Director of the Turkish Center for Iranian Studies Hakki Uygur visited the liberated Aghdam city, Trend Karabakh Bureau reports.

The guests were informed about the vandalism committed by Armenians in Aghdam and saw its consequences. Photos confirming acts of vandalism were presented to the participants of the visit.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour arrived in Azerbaijan on September 21 to participate in a trilateral meeting of the heads of Research centers of Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz