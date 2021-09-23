By Trend

With the support of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST Agency), the ‘SMM-support for Winners of the Paralympic Games’ project has been launched in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the agency.

Within the project, the official profiles of Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Paralympic Games will be opened on social networks.

Paralympic champion Elvin Astanov told Trend that he expresses his gratitude to DOST Agency for this project.

"I invite friends with disabilities to join us. We need to go out into society and play sports, not sit at home. I appeal, first of all, to the disabled war veterans so that they share the joy of victory with us," Astanov said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz