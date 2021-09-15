Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to continue the construction of the Myususlu – Teze Shilyan – Bargyushad – Bagban – Yukhary Shilyan – Boyat – Gazyan highway in the Ujar district.

According to the order, to continue the construction of the Myususlu – Teze Shilyan – Bargyushad – Bagban – Yukhary Shilyan – Boyat – Gazyan highway in Ujar district, connecting seven settlements with a population of 29 thousand people, 8 million manat ($4.7 million) are allocated to the State Agency of Highways from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.1.14 "Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 for state capital investments (investment expenses)".

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in this order, and the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz