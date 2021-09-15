By Trend

Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are developing at a high level, Deputy Chairman - Head of the Central Office of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Tahir Budagov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, relations have been established between Turkey and Azerbaijan that have no analogies in the world.

“Our friendship and brotherhood are rooted in historical roots. The Caucasian Islamic Army under the command of Nuru Pasha together with the Azerbaijani army liberated Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation 103 years ago,” Budagov said.

“Our friendship and brotherhood have proven themselves again at the highest level after 102 years. Turkey provided tremendous political support to Azerbaijan's just struggle. It demonstrated solidarity with Azerbaijan to the entire world during the 2020 second Karabakh Patriotic war,” said Budagov.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations have reached the level of strategic partnership.

Personal relations, the brotherhood between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries in all spheres, Budagov said.

