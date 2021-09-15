By Vafa Ismayilova

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Baku's liberation from the Armenian dashnak and bolshevik occupation in 1918 reflects the Azerbaijani-Turkish historical brotherhood.

Bayramov made the remarks on his official Twitter account on the 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation by the Caucasus Islamic Army led by Turkish Commander Nuru Pasha.

"The liberation of Baku from the occupation by the Caucasus Islamic Army under the command of Nuru Pasha on September 15, 1918, is a special day, reflecting the historical brotherhood, unity of Azerbaijan and Turkey, support in difficult times,” Bayramov noted.

Meanwhile, the military march was held in Shusha to mark the anniversary.

Chairman of the Board of the Shusha State Reserve Department Maftun Abbasov wrote about this on his Twitter page.

"Moments of pride. On September 15, the 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation is celebrated in Shusha, which was liberated from [Armenia's] occupation at the cost of our national army's blood. We are proud of our national army," Abbasov tweeted.

The Caucasus Islamic Army led by Turkish Commander Nuru Pasha together with the newly-formed Azerbaijani National Army and volunteers liberated Baku from the Armenian and Bolshevik occupation on September 15, 1918. Following the liberation, Baku was declared the capital of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, which became the first democratic republic in the Muslim East.

In all, 1,132 fighters of the Caucasus Islamic Army were martyred during the liberation of Baku.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Turkey was among the first countries voicing political support for Azerbaijan. Turkey also backs Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, 2021, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

