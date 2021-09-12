By Trend

First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev is on an official visit to the Republic of Turkey, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold a number of meetings of the Azerbaijani delegation with the military leadership of the Republic of Turkey.

During the meetings, the issues of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and a number of other spheres will be discussed.

It should be noted that the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army pays his first foreign visit to the fraternal Republic of Turkey.

The visit will last until September 14.

