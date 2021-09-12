By Trend

The Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan organized a trip of representatives of NGOs operating in Azerbaijan to the city of Shusha, liberated from occupation. More than 100 representatives of NGOs are taking part in today's trip.

The visit of non-governmental organizations to Shusha is very important, Vusal Guliyev, a senior official of the President of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the NGO State Support Agency, who is accompanying the delegation, told Trend.

"Non-governmental organizations have been very active over the past 30 years. Today, representatives of NGOs with great potential have seen with their own eyes the consequences of Armenian barbarism, which poses a threat not only to the Azerbaijani people, but also to the entire humanity," he said.

"The participants of the trip witnessed a terrible picture of destroyed villages, devastated settlements and cut down forests. The world should know that Armenian fascism poses a very serious threat to all mankind. The efforts of NGOs to prevent false and slanderous campaigns of Armenians against Azerbaijan are particularly important. They should convey information about what they saw here to the local and international community, " Guliyev said.

--