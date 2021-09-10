By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkic Council Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev have discussed preparations for the council summit in Istanbul in 2021, the Foreign Ministry reported on September 9.

The Baku-based meeting held on September 9 focused on wide-ranging issues on the Turkic Council agenda, including the upcoming events, especially the preparations for the summit due in Istanbul this year.

The Turkic Council secretary-general briefed Bayramov about the agenda of the Turkic Council economy ministers and the business forum to be held in Baku. Amreyev also spoke about the measures taken by the Council to strengthen economic cooperation among the member countries.

Ne noted that the companies from all member states are interested in participating in the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Amreyev stressed that numerous business people will attend the business forum to be held in Baku.

Minister Bayramov wished success to participants of the Turkic Council economy ministers' meeting and the business forum in Baku. He underlined that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation within the Turkic Council and has always supported the organization’s activities. The two men also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

In early 2021, President Ilham Aliyev applauded the support given by the Turkic Council (Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States) to Azerbaijan before and after the 44-day with Armenia that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

The president stressed that moral and political support in a difficult time means a lot for the Azerbaijani people and for the whole world to learn even more about what was happening.

Established in 2009, the Turkic Council is an intergovernmental organization of Turkic-speaking countries. The founding member states of the organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. During the seventh summit of the Turkic Council held in Baku in October 2019, Uzbekistan joined the organization as a full member, while during the sixth summit held in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan) in September 2018, Hungary received observer status at the organization.

Azerbaijan invested $18.3 billion in the economy of Turkic Council member states between 1995 and 2020. Meanwhile, Turkic Council member states invested $13 billion in the Azerbaijani economy during the reported period. Azerbaijan's trade turnover with member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States increased by 3.5 times in 2020 and reached $4.4 billion. The share of the council member states in foreign trade of Azerbaijan made up 17.9 percent.

--

