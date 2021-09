By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Baku city, as the foreign guests stressed, is one of the most dynamically changing cities in the world.

Those enjoying the view of the Caspian Sea and its pearl - Baku admire the beauty of the Azerbaijani capital.

The charming beauty of Baku was captured by Trend photo correspondent Zaur Mustafayev.

Trend presents this photo session.

---

