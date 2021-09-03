By Trend

New co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from Russia Igor Khovaev will visit the South Caucasus, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the weekly briefing, Trend reports on Sept. 2.

"We support the intensification of the work of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the Karabakh settlement on the basis of the existing mandate and adequate consideration of the new regional realities,” Zakharova said.

“The three co-chairmen could help to increase confidence between Baku and Yerevan, as well as to resolve humanitarian issues,” the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry said. “This would serve as a precondition for the transition to the discussion of the political problems. The new co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group will make a trip to the region."

---

